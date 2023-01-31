Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away and if you’re looking for a unique, yet romantic lunch or dinner, you may want to head to Bulla Gastrobar.
Their pre-fixe menu for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14 is $130 for two. It includes a sparkling wine toast and four courses:
- Chef’s meat and cheese board
- Salmon carpaccio, montaditos, sauteed garlic shrimp, chicken pintxo and chorizo stuffed dates
- Grilled steak, short ribs and Maine lobster caldoso
- Cremoso de chocolate, churros con chocolate, basque-style cheesecake and flan de coco
Chef Luis Javara was in the QC Kitchen for more on their Valentine’s Day feast.
A peek at the Valentine’s Day menu at @BullaGastrobar in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/agrvCwlPKr— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 31, 2023
