Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two

Their pre-fixe menu for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14 is $130 for two.

Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two It includes a sparkling wine toast and four courses.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away and if you’re looking for a unique, yet romantic lunch or dinner, you may want to head to Bulla Gastrobar.

Their pre-fixe menu for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14 is $130 for two. It includes a sparkling wine toast and four courses:

  • Chef’s meat and cheese board
  • Salmon carpaccio, montaditos, sauteed garlic shrimp, chicken pintxo and chorizo stuffed dates
  • Grilled steak, short ribs and Maine lobster caldoso
  • Cremoso de chocolate, churros con chocolate, basque-style cheesecake and flan de coco

Chef Luis Javara was in the QC Kitchen for more on their Valentine’s Day feast.

You may also like: How to make ice cream for breakfast with Urban Sweets

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning