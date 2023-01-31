Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two It includes a sparkling wine toast and four courses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away and if you’re looking for a unique, yet romantic lunch or dinner, you may want to head to Bulla Gastrobar.

Their pre-fixe menu for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14 is $130 for two. It includes a sparkling wine toast and four courses:

Chef’s meat and cheese board

Salmon carpaccio, montaditos, sauteed garlic shrimp, chicken pintxo and chorizo stuffed dates

Grilled steak, short ribs and Maine lobster caldoso

Cremoso de chocolate, churros con chocolate, basque-style cheesecake and flan de coco

Chef Luis Javara was in the QC Kitchen for more on their Valentine’s Day feast.

A peek at the Valentine’s Day menu at @BullaGastrobar in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/agrvCwlPKr — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 31, 2023

