Learning about the snakes in the Carolinas for National Serpent Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a day that probably not a lot of people like so much, but it’s important.

Wednesday is National Serpent Day. It was started to help people overcome their fear of snakes, or at least learn to appreciate them.

There are more than 3,000 species of snakes and only a fraction are venomous.

This guy is just curious about what is happening in the QC studio today! #Chillin Thank you @SchieleMuseum for the education!!! pic.twitter.com/PY1TkUkC6v — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 1, 2023

In the Carolinas, there are 37 different species of snakes that live in North Carolina and 38 in South Carolina. Only six of those are venomous.

We thought Wednesday morning would be a good time to try and get more comfortable with some of the snakes that live around here.

Lillie Reiter, the live animal manager at The Schiele Museum, brought a couple of friends along with her.

