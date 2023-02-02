Carolina Scoops introducing red velvet cake ‘Queen Shake’ for Valentine’s Day One of their most popular items on the menu is their “Queen Shakes,” which are extravagant milkshakes that you just cannot miss.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carolina Scoops is a woman-owned business in historic downtown Pineville.

Fairly new, having an opening in June 2022, it offers 16 different ice cream flavors that rotate seasonally and are locally sourced.

One of their most popular items on the menu is their “Queen Shakes,” which are extravagant milkshakes that you just cannot miss.

In honor of Valentine’s Day coming up on Feb. 14, this month, they will be celebrating with a Red Velvet cake Queen Shake.

The shake will consist of red velvet ice cream blended into a milkshake, a vanilla-frosted edible rim with heart-shaped sprinkles, marshmallow drizzle, a slice of red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream and pink sprinkles. Yum!!!

Carolina Scoops owner Sara Longstreet was in the QC Kitchen for more on their creamy offerings!

