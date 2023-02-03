No eggs? No problem: Eggless banana chip muffins

What to substitute for eggs From bananas to seeds, here are what you can use instead of eggs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the cost of eggs where it’s at and dietary restrictions for some, folks might be looking for substitutes. Senior Instructor Chef Rhonda J. Stewart at Johnson & Wales University has a few substitutes she’ll share, and a banana chip muffin recipe that doesn’t use eggs!

In place of eggs, many recipes can instead use bananas, apple sauce, flax seed, avocado, tofu or chia seeds.

Eggless Banana Chip Muffins

Ingredients:

2 Medium-sized ripe bananas

½ cup (4 oz) Vegetable oil

1/3 cup (2.75 oz) Buttermilk

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1-2/3 cups (12 oz.) Granulated sugar

2-2/3 cups (11 oz.) Bread flour

1/3 cup (1.5 oz.) Cocoa powder

1 tsp. Baking soda

½ tsp. Salt

1 cup (7 oz.) Chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, mash the bananas. When using eggs, whisk the eggs into the mashed bananas. Stir in oil, buttermilk, vanilla extract, and granulated sugar. Mix until well blended.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the bread flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

Add these mixed dry ingredients to the banana mixture, stirring until just combined.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Prepare two 12-count muffin pans with pan spray. Divide batter into 18 muffin cups.

Bake muffins until they spring back when touched, or a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

