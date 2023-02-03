Reflecting on the hundreds of cases covered by '48 Hours' Peter Van Sant joined the show to discuss the hundreds of cases the '48 Hours' team has covered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For 35 years now, the CBS staple ‘48 Hours’ has delved into murder cases across the country, bringing the investigation right into your home.

As the show approaches the milestone anniversary, correspondent Peter Van Sant talked with QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy about the some 550 cases they’ve covered, as well as why criminals continue to think they can outsmart investigators.

Van Sant offered some insight into the change in technology, use of cameras, and common criminal mistakes that he has seen over the past 35 years.

Be sure to listen to our full interview above to hear more.

The show airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

Related: ‘48 Hours’ sheds light on a decades-old Florida cold case

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.