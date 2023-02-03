Taking a look at the work of a local student to highlight social impact through art The Her Y.E.T.C. project highlights the talents, creativity and dedication toward enacting social impact of high school students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local high school student is using her passion for art to highlight the social impact that she and her fellow students can have on the community.

Jessica Johnson, who attends school in Mecklenburg County, was awarded $2,000 through the Lark Project Grant in November 2021, which is designed to help students express their ideas through the arts.

With the grant, Johnson launched Her Y.E.T.C. (Youth Exposed Through Creation) project, featuring the talents, creativity and dedication toward enacting social impact of high school students.

That work will now be put on display for the public to see through an interactive-exhibit style, engaging, and intimate public showcase event of youth voices.

The exhibit will amplify the creative work of innovative students representing CMS schools, and will increase awareness for the importance of funding accessible exposure to the arts within school environments.

