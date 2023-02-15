Open volunteer session happening at Bright Blessings QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Matthews to learn more about Bright Blessings’ mission and how you can volunteer your time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One hour of your time is all they’re asking for at Bright Blessings.

It’s part of the Matthews-based organization’s open volunteer session.

We’ve talked about Bright Blessings here on QC Morning and QC@3. According to their website, the organization impacted more than 27,000 homeless and impoverished children in 2022.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Matthews to learn more about Bright Blessings’ mission and how you can volunteer your time.

Bless-A-Baby Shower at Bright Blessings QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Matthews to learn more about Bright Blessings’ mission and how you can volunteer your time.

You may also like: Bright Blessings is helping local kids with items and toys

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.