Learn to improve your relationship through marriage workshops

Learning to create healthy relationships through marriage workshops Gottman's 'Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work' sessions focuses on communication and working through barriers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is in the rearview, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop working on your relationships, particularly if you’re married.

Anne Burkart, owner of Embrace Relationship Counseling, stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about upcoming workshops for couples.

One of those walks through ‘The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work,’ which is based on the best-selling book written by John M. Gottman and Nan Silver.

The workshop takes couples through foundational communication skills by identifying what is standing in the way of healthy communication, while also teaching how to overcome and work through those barriers.

To hear more about the workshops, and for more advice on improving your relationship, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

