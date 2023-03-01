Teacher Talks continue to celebrate teacher voices in Charlotte

Celebrating educators through Teacher Talks 2023 Teacher Talks is an annual event that uplifts and celebrates the voices of educators in our community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The annual event ‘Teacher Talks’ is returning in 2023, as local educators are provided with a continued platform to uplift and celebrate their voices within the community.

Each year, CMS educators take the stage in front of a live audience to deliver powerful and inspiring talks based on their ideas and experiences in the classroom.

The speeches are similar to TED Talks, and are put on through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and not only provide teachers with an opportunity to celebrate their work, but also a platform to bring education-related issues to the forefront.

Sonja Gantt and Monica High joined the show to further discuss the annual event.

