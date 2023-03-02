Over 60 kids to spend day at Tuckaseegee Dream Field in recognition of reading achievement To talk about the event, we were joined by Mack McDonald, CEO of Renaissance West Community Initiative and Alan Barnes, board member of Knothole Foundation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Friday over 60 kids will be recognized for their work with reading, so they’ll get to spend the day having fun at Tuckaseegee Dream Field.

To talk about the event, we were joined by Mack McDonald, CEO of Renaissance West Community Initiative and Alan Barnes, board member of Knothole Foundation.

RWCI is a non-profit organization that serves the RenWest community and its vision is to end intergeneration poverty by connecting its residents to resources that serve to stabilize, restore and fortify families.

The Knothole Foundation is a non-profit with a mission to increase access to opportunities for underserved youth through a focus on baseball instruction, academic support, and life skills development.

