The Bach Akademie is bringing classical music to Charlotte this weekend

The Venetian Vespers are bringing the music to Charlotte this weekend Traveling musicians will perform the music of Claudio Monteverdi this Saturday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Bach Akademie is putting on a classical music performance this weekend.

The Bach Akademie brings in musicians from all over, mostly specializing in Baroque music, and reproduces the works of Bach and his contemporaries.

On Saturday night, musicians will perform the music of Claudio Monteverdi in south Charlotte.

To talk more about the performance and the mission of the Bach Akademie, Scott Allen Jarrett and Garrett Murphy joined the show.

Music-lovers can catch Saturday’s concert at 7:30 p.m. at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.

