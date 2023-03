Exploring the best Girl Scout Cookies and craft beer pairings Birdsong Brewing is hosting a pop-up event that will pair craft beer with a certain flavor of Girl Scout Cookie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Girl Scout Cookie season is in full swing!

Whether they’ve caught you at the grocery store or knocked on your door, those adorable green-sashed scouts are ready.

Who can resist those Thin Mints?!

This weekend, Birdsong Brewing is putting together two things we all love: craft beer and Girl Scout cookies!

Tara Goulet, co-owner of Birdsong Brewing, joined us on QC@3 to tell us more about this cookie pop-up event.

Trying the new ‘Raspberry Rally’ Girl Scout cookie This thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.