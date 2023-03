Checking out the Carolina Lily Quilt Show Creating a work of art, one that’s stitched together to form a quilt.

Happening this weekend, a quilter’s paradise is popping up in the town of Monroe.

Quilters from around the area are coming together to show off their work.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the Carolina Lily Quilt Show ahead of the festivities.

Looking into the great work at the Carolina Lily Quilt Show The Charlotte Quilters Guild spoke about the role of quilts in community service.

