Learn how to make linocut prints with Rachel Hiemer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Rachel Hiemer, the printmaker and illustrator behind Rachel Hiemer Studio, stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about her upcoming workshops and her linocut prints.

The prints are inspired by themes of nature and sustainability.

Hiemer works out of her dining room-turned-stuido.

The workshops are for beginners and intermediate folks, so there’s something for everyone. No experience is needed.

Visit her website, rachelhiemerstudio.com, or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @Rachelhiemerstudio.

