Mooresville celebrating 150 years

The town will host multiple signature events throughout the year.

Mooresville celebrating 150 years The town will host multiple signature events throughout the year.

By WBTV Web Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - The town of Mooresville is going into its 150th year with a bang.

The town recently hosted a birthday celebration with an anniversary quilt unveiling, street performers, a school mascot dance competition and more.

There are multiple signature events this year in total: 150 Fun Things to Do in 2023 (Egg Quest, etc.), the 150th Anniversary Mural, the 150th Anniversary Art Installation and the Black Mooresville: The Untold Story documentary and more.

See the full list of events here: mooresvillenc150.com.

Read also: Newly crowned Miss North Carolina Collegiate America helping others

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.