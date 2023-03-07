Mooresville celebrating 150 years

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - The town of Mooresville is going into its 150th year with a bang.
The town recently hosted a birthday celebration with an anniversary quilt unveiling, street performers, a school mascot dance competition and more.
There are multiple signature events this year in total: 150 Fun Things to Do in 2023 (Egg Quest, etc.), the 150th Anniversary Mural, the 150th Anniversary Art Installation and the Black Mooresville: The Untold Story documentary and more.
See the full list of events here: mooresvillenc150.com.
