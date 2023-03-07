Newly crowned Miss North Carolina Collegiate America helping others Maddie Crotts is back in her native Charlotte area promoting her platform and program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Newly crowned Miss North Carolina Collegiate America Maddie Crotts is back in her native Charlotte area promoting her platform and program.

The national platform is B.R.A.V.E., Building Respect and Value for Everyone. It was created at first as an anti-bullying program and has grown exponentially since then.

Maddie works with children and adults and speaks mostly about the R in B.R.A.V.E. due to her own life experience of being in an abusive relationship.

She has written three children’s books on the subject, and also has had a proclamation passed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper for B.R.A.V.E. Day.

To learn more about her work and the programs, visit americashighschoolpageant.com, teachkindness.net.

