Crocheting can reduce anxiety, stress Want to attend one of these crochet workshops? Go to their website to sign up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The crocheting workshops that are offered by York Creative Education Group has positive benefits on both physical and mental health.

Crocheting helps neurodivergent students, and youth and adults deal with ADHD, stress, anxiety, and depression. There is even a workshop that is STEAM-focused for students.

Watch the video above to hear from Dr. Portia York, founder and CEO of York Creative, about the benefits of crocheting.

