Comedian Tara Brown bringing clean comedy to the Queen City She will take the stage at the Comedy Zone on Sunday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for laughs this weekend, you’re in luck.

Comedian Tara Brown is bringing her Clean Comedy Show to the Comedy Zone on Sunday afternoon.

Perfect for the whole gang, Brown is an award-winning comedian who has been putting on family-friendly comedy shows in Charlotte for more than five years.

She will take the stage on March 12 at 3:30 p.m., with doors scheduled to open an hour earlier.

Before she tickles your funny bone though, she stopped by the QC Life studio to talk more about her passion and gift for delivering clean comedy. Be sure to listen to our full conversation to learn more.

Related: Charlotte Checkers hosting ‘90s night this weekend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.