‘The Drop’ to feature murals, artist conversations and meeting new creatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Artists working together to create a beautiful product.

We’re talking about everything creative in the Queen City and who better to bring in on behalf of Charlotte is Creative than Matt Olin and his new best friend!

He’s joined by Shefalee Patel, a dancer, artist and true leader in Charlotte’s creative community.

She runs Namaste Artists CLT and they’re looking ahead to their upcoming collaboration on The Drop.

The Drop is a new quarterly cultural meet-up produced by Charlotte Is Creative, featuring the revelation of a new mural, a conversation with the artists and meeting new Queen City creatives to collaborate with.

