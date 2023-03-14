Talking inflation report and status on banks CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to break down this most recent inflation report.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s only Tuesday but there’s already been plenty of financial news this week.

That includes the latest report on inflation, released just Tuesday morning. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to break down this most recent report.

Today’s three big questions:

1. What are the latest numbers for inflation?

2. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to try and slow inflation. How will this report impact what the Fed does when the board meets next week?

3. All eyes are on the banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the closure of Signature Bank in New York. Is there any reason to fear other banks could be affected?

