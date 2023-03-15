Learning the basics of Irish dancing with The Connick School of Irish Dance Irish dancing can be formed in groups or as a solo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - St. Patrick’s Day is just two days away.

You might see more Irish traditions; one we talked about Wednesday is Irish dancing.

The dance form originated in Ireland and became popular in the 19th century.

Irish dancing can be performed in groups or as a solo.

If you’re interested in learning the dance, you don’t have to go far. QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy is checking out the well-known The Connick School of Irish Dance.

