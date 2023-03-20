‘The Patio Farmer’ talks plants that can survive chilly nights We’ve been talking all things spring this Monday.

Although the temperatures here in the Carolinas continue to fluctuate, it might not be too early to think about planting!

Erin Hosteler, owner of The Patio Farmer, stopped by QC Morning to talk about crops like leafy greens, root vegetables and fruit trees that can survive nights near freezing without needing to be covered.

Watch the video above for a planting demonstration!

