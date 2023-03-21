Area magician goes beyond the magic His craft has allowed him to travel from coast to coast to perform at different places, even the Las Vegas strip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t look away because you might miss out on the magic.

An area magician has been captivating audiences since he was just 6 years old and wanted to earn a Cub Scout badge.

His craft has allowed him to travel from coast to coast to perform at different places, even the Las Vegas strip.

Colin Eleazer dropped by QC Morning to discuss his first headlining show at the PT Marvels Magic Theater, located 824 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

