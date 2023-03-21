Creating wood art with Charlotte-based Wood Art by Barn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art can take all kinds of forms.
On Tuesday, we learned about transforming wood into a beautiful creation.
We’re talking art with bird wood, oak wood and pine wood.
We’re making wood art with Mike Barn. The Charlotte-based business is Wood Art by Barn & the designs are really cool! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #CLT pic.twitter.com/dX3HKt78AZ— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 21, 2023
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Wood Art by Barn to make wood art with Mike Barn.
