Creating wood art with Charlotte-based Wood Art by Barn Art can take all kinds of forms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art can take all kinds of forms.

On Tuesday, we learned about transforming wood into a beautiful creation.

We’re talking art with bird wood, oak wood and pine wood.

We’re making wood art with Mike Barn. The Charlotte-based business is Wood Art by Barn & the designs are really cool! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #CLT pic.twitter.com/dX3HKt78AZ — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 21, 2023

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Wood Art by Barn to make wood art with Mike Barn.

Making wood art with Mike Barn There are really cool designs at Wood Art by Barn!

You may also like: ‘The Patio Farmer’ talks plants that can survive chilly nights

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.