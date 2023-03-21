Finale of ‘March Mania Comedy’ happening Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us are already bummed that our March Madness brackets are busted.
But not all the brackets are done yet. We’re talking about one that might give you a chuckle.
There are 36 comedians from around the Queen City going head-to-head in laugh battles to win a trophy and $500.
Debbie Millwater, producer of March Mania Comedy, and Kennedy Robertson, host of March Mania, joined us for more on the funniest bracket this month.
