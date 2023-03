Area Girl Scouts participate in world’s largest student rocket contest It is the second year that Girl Scout Troop 274 is participating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Girl Scouts here in the Queen City are putting their brains together to compete in the world’s largest student rocket contest.

The American Rocketry Challenge encourages young people to get involved in STEM. It is the second year that Girl Scout Troop 274 is participating.

Evie Martell and Sara Ramirez-Harrison of Troop 274 stopped by to talk about their latest launch.

