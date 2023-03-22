Fed to give interest rate update amidst banking turmoil, high inflation The Federal Reserve announces Wednesday if interest rates are going up again.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Federal Reserve announces Wednesday if interest rates are going up again.

The Fed is making that decision amidst high inflation and turmoil in the banking system. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to talk about what we could expect

Today’s three big questions:

1. After the recent failure of two banks, is there any reason to worry more could follow?

2. We’ve seen parts of the economy slow down in recent months. Could these banking issues push us toward a recession?

3. High prices are still a problem and the Federal Reserve has been boosting interest rates to try and slow inflation. Does the banking situation change that strategy?

