Hestia is Ballantyne’s newest rooftop restaurant

We went on a cloudy day, but on a clear day you can see the Uptown skyline and Carowinds' roller coasters. We went on a cloudy day, but on a clear day you can see the Uptown skyline and Carowinds' roller coasters. (McKenzie Rankin/Axios)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Hestia, a new rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city and Instagram-worthy dishes, is now open in Ballantyne.

It’s on the sixteenth floor of Ballantyne Village’s Panorama Tower.

What to expect: The modern Asian restaurant offers both indoor seating and a rooftop patio with a 180-degree view of the Charlotte area.

Its menu has a range of Asian cuisine, from omakase (meaning you leave it up to the chef) to a wagyu beef dish served on a golden cow platter.

Hestia has a full-service bar with over 10 specialty cocktails, mocktails and bottle service.

Zoom out: Ballantyne is in the midst of a transformation. Called Ballantyne Reimagined, the redevelopment includes turning the south Charlotte corporate office park and golf course into a destination with a town center, restaurants, bars and entertainment.

An amphitheater opens there this fall, for instance, and the area is getting its first brewery.

Details: Find Hestia at 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, adjacent to the AC hotel.

It’s open Mondays and Thursdays from 5-11pm, Friday-Saturday from 5pm-1am, and Sundays from 5-9pm. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

