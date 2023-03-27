Paws in the Park event raising money and awareness to ‘Black Dog Syndrome’

Paws in the Park Paws in the Park is happening soon in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Black Dog Syndrome, it’s a term you might not know but it’s a problem for dogs waiting to be adopted that have black or darker colored fur.

Black dogs in shelter and rescue situations often take significantly longer to be adopted than their lighter-coated counterparts. Charlotte Black Dogs is a 501c3 and works with rescue groups and animal shelters to promote adoptions and bring awareness to Black Dog Syndrome.

“We host one of the largest dog events in the Charlotte area called “Paws in the Park”. “Paws in the Park” is at Pineville Lake Park in Pineville on April 1st from 10am-3pm- Rain or Shine,” say the founders Dave and Donna Peters.

There are reasons for ‘Black Dog Syndrome’ according to the organizers.

“Many breeds of dark-coated dogs are often labeled as “dangerous” such as Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Chows, and even Black Labradors,” they said.

“Paws in the Park” is a FREE Family Event and a lot of fun-

Our DJ for the day is Darin Page Henley

Dogs available for adoption

Shopping with over 100 vendors

Food Trucks

Blessing of the Animals

Dog contests emceed by Rachel Coulter—the 1st place winner in each category gets a trophy and a $50. cash prize.

Circus Stella is a dog act made up of 5 rescue dogs performing circus tricks

Chairmen of the Board taking the stage at 1pm.

