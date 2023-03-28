Fair fun: The Charlotte Fair happening now at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Enjoying food at The Charlotte Fair All the fun activities are returning as well, including fried foods, games and rides at the local fair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The warmer weather is sticking around and starting to feel more like spring.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy is got in on the fun. She was out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway checking out The Charlotte Fair, which runs through April 2.

We are exploring the Charlotte Fair live from @CLTMotorSpdwy! Check out the rides, food, and the performers - like Lady Houdini! The Charlotte Fair is open through Sunday! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #CLT #Fair pic.twitter.com/badidn9OBl — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 28, 2023

