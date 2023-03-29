Forage and feast on mushrooms at North Corner Haven

Foraging mushrooms with North Corner Haven A new event will allow you to grow, forage and feast on mushrooms.

LANCASTER, S.C. (QC Life) - A cool mushroom forage and feasting event happening this weekend at North Corner Haven.

The event space in Lancaster, S.C. is allowing you to come by and grow your own mushrooms.

We stopped by to check it out for ourselves.

Tickets are $195 and for that price, you will get a guided foraging experience, be able to cultivate your own log, and have a fest and cocktail hour their Cedar Barn.

