Making matzo ball soup with Chef Fargian Chef Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen stopped by to show us how to make matzo ball soup, a traditional Jewish dish.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Next week, the Jewish holiday of Passover will begin.

With the traditional holiday many people also serve a special meal, including matzo ball soup.

Showing us how to make it is Chef Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen.

Matzo ball soup

For the soup:

2 quarts chicken stock (homemade preferable but not necessary)

2 cups chopped chicken (Yafo rotisserie birds are best!)

1 diced yellow onion

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

Directions

Bring stick stock to a simmer.

Add the onion, carrots and celery. Cook until vegetables are soft, around 10 minutes.

Add chopped chicken and parsley until chicken is warmed through.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

For the dumplings:

1.5 cups of matzo meal

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chopped fresh Italian parsley

6 tablespoons water

6 beaten eggs

½ cup vegetable oil (or shmaltz if you have it)

Directions

Mix the matzo meal, salt, baking powder, garlic powder and parsley in a large bowl.

In a different bowl, mix together water, eggs and vegetable oil.

Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and let sit for minimum one hour or up to one day in the fridge. The mixture will get noticeably thicker.

Start to boil a pot of water well-seasoned with salt, at least 4 quarts. When boiling, form 1.5-inch balls from the matzo mixture with dampened hands. Try for a smooth surface.

Add them to the simmering water for 20 minutes with the lid on. You should have approximately 14-18 balls, depending on how accurate your scooping was.

Remove cooked matzo balls (they should be floating) and add them to bowls of the chicken soup.

