Charlotte SHOUT! festival returns to Uptown this weekend The festival runs from March 31 through April 16 in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Uptown Charlotte will overflow with energy March 31 through April 16 with the return of Charlotte SHOUT!

The multiweek festival showcases our community’s creativity, innovation, diversity, and resilience.

Several things are new this year at the event, which are listed below:

Pianodrome will be America’s first performance space made entirely from upcycled pianos. This radically new 75-seat structure, which will be housed inside the beautiful, historic Grace on Brevard venue, is both a sculpture and dynamic in-the-round intimate venue. Pianodrome will come alive with dozens of performances by local artists.

“POP!” is an interactive art installation featuring five enigmatic monoliths, each with a special creature just waiting to be freed so it can put on a show.

Enjoy a peaceful respite or enjoy a yoga class at Serenity Garden, a new SHOUT! venue at a secret Uptown greenspace.

“Affinity” is an immersive light and sound adventure inspired by the human brain with 62 different color combinations and 112 points of interaction.

Fifteen !cons, each designed by a local artist, will punctuate the entire footprint of Charlotte SHOUT!, helping visitors find their way around the festival.

Each of the 12, larger-than-life Roaming Gnomes, which will be spread all over Uptown, has its own personality and theme. Discovering them is part of the SHOUT! adventure.

Also, returning this year is the “Impulse” exhibit, which is an internationally-renowned, interactive public art display of giant, illuminated seesaws. The Charlotte Ideas Festival will also be back in 2023.

