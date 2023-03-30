Pet Palooza Fundraising Walk and Community Festival happening this Saturday It returns on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s an event that’s fun for the whole family – including dogs!

Pet Palooza, the annual fundraising walk and festival that brings together local pet vendors, food trucks and live music for a day of fun for the Humane Society of Charlotte, returns on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s event is happening at the Humane Society’s animal resource center, which opened last year.

Watch the video above, as events manager Ryan Vanderklok and marketing and communications manager Meg Doherty tell us about all the fun.

