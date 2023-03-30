Fort Mill students win awards for news show Their news program “CopperHeads Up!” took home multiple wins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two local high school students from Fort Mill have been named the best in the country for doing what we do every day - anchoring the news!

The Catawba Ridge High School students were named the No. 1 news team at a competition in California.

Their news program “CopperHeads Up!” took home multiple wins, including first place anchor team for anchors Hannah Watts and Eric Johnson, and the Broadcast Excellence Award for Best Daily Taped High School Show.

Both Watts and Johnson and their advisor Karin Mckemey stopped by QC Morning to talk about their award-winning news program!

The two were honored at a recent competition in California.

