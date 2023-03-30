Haven’t filed your taxes yet? Here’s some tips before the deadline This year the tax filing deadline falls on April 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This year the tax filing deadline falls on April 18.

With just weeks to go, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to help you navigate the process.

Today’s three big questions:

1. Many Americans can claim tax credits. What are some of the big ones?

2. If you can’t get your act together by the deadline, how do you file for an extension?

3. The average tax refund so far is $2,933. What do you recommend for the 54 million Americans who have received some extra cash recently?

