Golf mentor to watch star student in Drive, Chip and Putt Championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us have a favorite coach or mentor that has made a positive impact on our lives.

Phil Wallace has played that role for hundreds if not thousands of kids in Cleveland County. He’s devoted his life to helping them learn the game of golf.

This weekend he gets to watch one of his star students take the stage in the finals of the Drive Chip and Putt Championships.

The event will be held at Augusta National Golf Club prior to The Masters Tournament.

