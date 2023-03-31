Relationship coaches help you understand “The Lost Love Languages”

How to reconnect your relationship The book, "The Lost Love Languages" teaches you how to maintain healthy relationships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shannon and Shirley Austin are relationship coaches and are providing their insight into “The Lost Love Languages.”

The Austins say they are giving couples a fresh look at relationships and how to effectively connect with your partner understand and fully accept how they are wired.

“The importance of speaking your partners love language fluently and often,” they said. “We are shifting the mindset of men and women to embrace what has been looked at negatively to now understanding it’s how your spouse is wired and needs to be loved.”

