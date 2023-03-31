Spreading creativity with Create In Us Art Studio The Christian-based studio hosts a variety of art classes in Mount Holly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bible study and creativity have become one in Mount Holly thanks to Create In Us Art Studio.

The Christian-based art studio offers a variety of art classes, including a Bible and Art class on April 22, along with a watercolor and hand-lettering class a week later on April 29.

To preview their classes and to talk more about their mission, co-owners Vicki Whitmoyer and Jennifer Smith came by the QC Life studio to show off some of their work and chat with us.

You can learn more by watching the segment above.

Related: Charlotte SHOUT! festival returns to Uptown this weekend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.