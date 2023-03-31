UNBOUND, art by survivors of domestic violence opening in April

UNBOUND exhibition opens April 7 in Charlotte The exhibit features artists who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Doris Kapner is a multi-disciplinary Charlotte-based artist. She is participating in the UNBOUND installation which opens at Charlotte Art League next Friday, April 7.

According to organizers, UNBOUND is a collection of 45+ artists seeking healing from the trauma of sexual assault and domestic violence through art.

“Last year, we helped one of our favorite creatives, Meredith Connelly, to make her installation, Not In Repose, which was a response to Supreme Court rulings and issues like gun violence and immigration, to Goodyear Arts. It featured the work of dozens of women artists,” organizers said.

Watch our segment above to learn more.

Also Read: Spreading creativity with Create In Us Art Studio

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.