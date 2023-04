Catching up with the famous 'Jeannie' in a bottle Barbara Eden is most well known for her 60s sitcom, "I Dream of Jeannie".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We got to sit down with a Hollywood Icon.

You may know Barbara Eden from the classic TV show “I Dream of Jeannie.”

Eden was in Newton on Friday and we talked to her first.

Watch the video above for her incredible story!

You may also like: Relationship coaches help you understand “The Lost Love Languages”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.