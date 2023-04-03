Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard bringing reunion tour to Charlotte You might remember these two music artists from season two of “American Idol.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are heading to the Queen City.

You might remember these two music artists from season two of “American Idol,” or you started following their journeys to Broadway productions and Grammy nominations.

Well now they are celebrating their 20th-anniversary reunion and the tour is coming to Knight Theater next month.

Before they hit the stage, we got to speak with one half of the duo and even hear about his ties to the Carolinas.

Watch the video above for more on this reunion that’s two decades in the making.

