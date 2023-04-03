Making the perfect chai spice with Angry Nani

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve probably heard of chai before but do you know how to make it? Smita Patel (aka Angry Nani) and Nimisha Srivastava, a Refugee Support Services volunteer are teaching you how to make the best fresh, organic Indian chai.

Angry Nani knows a thing or two about spices and runs a store going by the same name selling authentic Indian spices.

Chai is made with a variety of spices and not all chai is created equal and homemade might take more work than buying it from a store but it’s not difficult to make.

