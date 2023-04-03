Young golfer comes in second at Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals Minlin Ou participated in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Big success for a young golfer you met on QC Morning Friday.

She came in second place in the 7- to 9-year-old age group.

Minlin was part of a story we did on her coach Phil Wallace, who said it was an incredible experience and he is so proud of Minlin.

