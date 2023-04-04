‘FBI’ teams get ready for big crossover event

‘FBI’ teams get ready for big crossover event The teams will need to work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted teams are joining forces in a high-stakes, action-packed new three-hour global crossover event, “Imminent Threat.”

The teams will need to work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

Watch the video above, as Jeremy Sisto of “FBI” and Dylan McDermott of “FBI: Most Wanted” give us a sneak peek at this big event!

