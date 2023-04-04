‘FBI’ teams get ready for big crossover event The teams will need to work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted teams are joining forces in a high-stakes, action-packed new three-hour global crossover event, “Imminent Threat.”

The teams will need to work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

Watch the video above, as Jeremy Sisto of “FBI” and Dylan McDermott of “FBI: Most Wanted” give us a sneak peek at this big event!

