Learning line dancing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many, line dancing is a rhythmic aerobic exercise that has been proven to be excellent for the mind, the body, and the soul.

Donna Statt and Craig Statt offer line dance openings from the first, third, and fifth Fridays of every month at American Legion #208 in Waxhaw, N.C., starting at 7 p.m. This includes all levels of dance from beginners to advanced.

Watch the video above for more on what types of dances they offer, as well as a few moves they showed us!

