Kyle Petty’s charity ride benefits children’s charities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Not too long ago, Kyle Petty joined us with his new book, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.”

Now, we’re welcoming him back as he gets ready for his charity ride across America.

Twenty-eight years ago, Kyle Petty combined his passion for helping others with his love of motorcycles to create the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

Since 1995, more than 8,875 riders have logged nearly 12.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

