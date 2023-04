Owners reveal why ‘Habit Burger Grill’ is habit-forming Monroe has new player in the burger wars.

MONROE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monroe has new player in the burger wars.

The Habit Burger Grill recently opened a standalone store on Highway 74 in front of Monroe Mall.

They shared with QC Life’s Brian Stephenson why their burgers are habit-forming.

You may also like: Family’s grits-making hobby turns into full-time business

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.