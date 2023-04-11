Lovable sloth focus of new children’s book ‘Nacho’s Night Out’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tiger World recently shared that it has published a one-of-a-kind kid’s book based on its very own residents.
That includes Nacho, an adorable sloth who is at the center of “Nacho’s Night Out.”
Hello there, Nacho! This @tigerworld star has a brand new book written about his big night out and we are talking about it next! pic.twitter.com/dAEgR1CFXM— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 11, 2023
Watch the video above, as we got to visit with Nacho, along with author Aubrey Taylor and animal care specialist Kaylee Henley.
You may also like: Tommy, Angelica, rest of the ‘Rugrats’ back for season 2
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.