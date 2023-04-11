Lovable sloth focus of new children’s book ‘Nacho’s Night Out’ Watch the video above, as we got to visit with Nacho, along with author Aubrey Taylor and animal care specialist Kaylee Henley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tiger World recently shared that it has published a one-of-a-kind kid’s book based on its very own residents.

That includes Nacho, an adorable sloth who is at the center of “Nacho’s Night Out.”

Hello there, Nacho! This @tigerworld star has a brand new book written about his big night out and we are talking about it next! pic.twitter.com/dAEgR1CFXM — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 11, 2023

Watch the video above, as we got to visit with Nacho, along with author Aubrey Taylor and animal care specialist Kaylee Henley.

