Tommy, Angelica, rest of the ‘Rugrats’ back for season 2 You’ll remember the familiar faces - Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil, and, of course, Tommy’s little brother Dil.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time to return to the playpen because season 2 of “Rugrats” is making its way back with new adventures.

You’ll remember the familiar faces - Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil, and, of course, Tommy’s little brother Dil.

Season 2 of Rugrats premiers Friday, April 14, on Paramount+.

Watch the video above, as EG Daily (Tommy Pickles) and Tara Strong (Dil Pickles) tell us more about the new pint-sized adventures awaiting the Rugrats.

You may also like: ‘FBI’ teams get ready for big crossover event

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.